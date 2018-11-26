Cyber Monday: Tips to prevent stolen packages

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Cyber Monday sales have dropped across the internet – making this week one of the most wonderful times of the year for package thieves.

Nearly 30-percent of Americans said they have had packages stolen from outside their home and 35 percent said they now have them shipped to an address other than their home to prevent theft.

Craig Williams said he is an online shopping fan. While lives in a safe area, he joined several of his neighbors in installing video doorbells and other cameras – hoping to deter package thieves. “It’s the only way to go. I mean, as quickly as they get the stuff out to you, I mean within two days, you can’t beat it. That’s why you have security things on your front door. Right up on the garage door. I did it last year and it works.”

Besides installing security cameras, another option online shoppers have taken has been to have their packages delivered to their place of work.

John Hyatt works with the U.S. Postal Service. He said Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, the Postal Service expects to deliver more than 900 million packages and nearly 15 billion pieces of mail – for a total of nearly 16 billion cheerful deliveries this holiday season.

Hyatt’s tip is to “track your packages through the Post Office’s informed delivery service. That way you can make sure you are home the day the package is coming.” Hyatt also advised to have packages redirected through the service, “including having it held at the Post Office where you can safely pick it up when it’s convenient.”

Another tip for online shoppers is to frequently check doorsteps on the days they know items are expected to be delivered so packages do not sit outside longer than they have to.

Informed Delivery is the Postal Service's free daily digital preview of what's coming to your mailbox. This holiday season, not only can you manage your packages and sneak a peek at cards headed your way, you can also see some exterior images of magazines and catalogs — all from your mobile app, dashboard, tablet or computer.