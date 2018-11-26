Report of body found near Silver Strand Boulevard in Coronado - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Report of body found near Silver Strand Boulevard in Coronado

By CBS News 8 Team
CORONADO (NEWS 8) – A body was found Monday evening near the 7700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard in Coronado.

Coronado police initially responded to the call but upon arriving at the scene they requested homicide investigators because of the suspicious nature.

One northbound lane of Silver Strand Boulevard was blocked as homicide investigators work on their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available. 

