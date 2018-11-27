Vista: Deputies expected to be charged in violent arrest

VISTA (NEWS 8) – Charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against the San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a violent confrontation – that was captured on cellphone and quickly went viral on social media – with two Vista men earlier this year.

Activists plan to gather outside the Sheriff’s Department Tuesday to show their support for the anticipated charges against the deputies involved. The Sheriff’s Department, however, has referred all questions on the case to the district attorney’s office, but at this point, the D.A. office has not commented on the expected charges. It is expected to provide comment on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, cellphone video captured what appears to be a violent altercation between Sheriff’s deputies and a father and son in Vista.

A report released by the Council on American-Islamic relations said the D.A. will file charges against at least two of the deputies involved in the incident.

Following the incident, the Sheriff’s Department launched an internal investigation – placing the deputies on administrative assignment.

The D.A. office has, so far, not confirmed whether charges will be filed, but Yusef Miller with CAIR San Diego believes those charges will be announced as early as Tuesday.

“We are waiting with bated breath to find out what are the actual charges,” he said.

In May of 2018, deputies arrived at Vista apartment complex are responding to a domestic violence call. The suspect at the time was 24 year-old Gerardo Martinez Jr. In the course of the arrest, cellphone video appears to show deputies picking up the elder Martinez of the ground and slamming his head into a fence. At the same time, video appears to show Martinez Jr. was hit in the head by authorities while being held down on a concrete sidewalk.

Miller said the real surprise for him is that the deputies involved in the incident may now be facing criminal charges. “There are real people behind these incidents and we’ll make sure that these families get the justice that they deserve.”

Activists are expected to gather at 10 a.m., in front of the Sheriff’s headquarters in Vista.

Gerardo Martinez Jr., who was arrested on domestic violence charges ultimately received three years of formal probation. The case against his father – for allegedly obstructing justice was later dropped.

