Thousands of migrants voluntarily sign up to go home over the last month

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Giving up and going home. More than a thousand Central American migrants are doing just that.

Frustrated and saying there is no chance of a better life in the United States, they boarded vans that will take them back where they came from.

There seems to be a feeling of desperation even hopelessness in Tijuana among many migrants who made the long journey from Central America to seek asylum in the US. But as the president has repeatedly said, they have to do it the legal way.

That is proving to be harder than many migrants thought. Vans were seen leaving from Tijuana to El Salvador yesterday. CBS News reports that over the past month that 1,000 plus migrants have voluntarily signed up to be taken home.

Currently, the sports facility in Tijuana that can house 3500 is overrun by 5000 migrants, which is expected to be home for them for awhile.

Tijuana police are also surrounding the shelter to keep a close eye on the migrants because there’s a constant concern by law enforcement on both sides of the border that they could rush the fence again.

In the meantime, the military and border agents are still working on strengthening the border fence. In fact, 300 troops from Texas and Arizona are now being moved to California to help with the border. They include military police and engineering/logistic experts.

The weekend port closures and chaos turned the focus of the nation to the San Diego-Tijuana border. Representative Susan Davis blames President Trump for failing to allow migrants to legally apply for asylum in a timely fashion.

She said in part...

“By ignoring the law and long-standing policies for processing asylum claims, this president is putting not only migrant families at risk but border patrol and service members, as well. The vast majority of migrants are seeking a better life – not confrontations with law enforcement.”

3,000 people are already on the list to for asylum before this caravan can even be addressed and immigration officials can only get through 100 people a day. So those who are willing to wait may be waiting not months but years.

