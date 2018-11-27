Man suffers serious injuries after being stabbed in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A stabbing at a 7-Eleven store in San Marcos early Tuesday left a man seriously injured, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a stabbing at a 7- Eleven store at 405 North Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Amber Baggs said.

Deputies responded to the area and found a man suffering from several stab wounds to the back, Baggs said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

The victim was transported to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of the injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Baggs said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.