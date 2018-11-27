Man suffers serious injuries after being stabbed in San Marcos

A stabbing at a 7-Eleven store in San Marcos early Tuesday left a man seriously injured, authorities said.
A group of local nurses from Scripps Health are set to head to Northern California to help with the Camp Fire.
Jury selection is expected to begin on Tuesday in the trial of a Yuma police officer accused of raping a 23-year-old woman while off- duty during a visit to San Diego last year.
Mild temperatures Tuesday as a weak Santa Ana regulates temperatures. Dry conditions through Tuesday until onshore flow returns Tuesday night. Fog possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
A chaotic border clash with choking tear gas fired by U.S. agents left Central American migrants sullen and dejected, with some opting Monday to leave and others worrying the incident may have spoiled their chances at asylum.
Charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against the San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a violent confrontation – that was captured on cellphone and quickly went viral on social media – with two Vista men earlier this year.
A male body was found Monday evening near the 7700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard in Coronado, just north of the Lowes Coronado Bay Resort.