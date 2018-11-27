Possible road-rage stabbing in Bonita leaves man gravely wounded - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Possible road-rage stabbing in Bonita leaves man gravely wounded

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A stabbing possibly prompted by a road-rage dispute near Chula Vista Golf Course left one man gravely wounded Tuesday and another in custody, authorities reported.

The violent dispute took place about 9 a.m. in the area of Sweetwater Road and Willow Street, according to police.

Medics took the unidentified victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Chris Kelley said.

The suspected assailant was detained for questioning at the scene of the stabbing. His name was not immediately available.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.