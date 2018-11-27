Possible road-rage stabbing in Bonita leaves man gravely wounded

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A stabbing possibly prompted by a road-rage dispute near Chula Vista Golf Course left one man gravely wounded Tuesday and another in custody, authorities reported.



The violent dispute took place about 9 a.m. in the area of Sweetwater Road and Willow Street, according to police.



Medics took the unidentified victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Chris Kelley said.



The suspected assailant was detained for questioning at the scene of the stabbing. His name was not immediately available.