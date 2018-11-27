Non-injury blaze in garage of Chollas View home causes $150K in damage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A garage blaze sparked by a candle caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a Chollas View home Tuesday, but nobody was hurt, authorities said.
Firefighters sent to the 700 block of 47th Street shortly before 8:10 a.m. kept the flames from spreading from the attached garage into the rest of the house, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.
It took about 25 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the garage and $50,000 to its contents, Munoz said.
Officers closed northbound and southbound 47th Street between F and Market streets until around 9:20 a.m., San Diego public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.
