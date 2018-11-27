SD County has free sandbags for first significant storm of the season

SAN DIEGO (CNC) - The National Weather Service is predicting that San Diego County’s first significant storm of the season will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday, with more rain possible on the weekend.

So this may be a good time to stock up on some free sandbags from the County and CAL FIRE if you need them to protect your home and property.

As they have in past years, the County’s Department of Public Works, San Diego County Fire Authority and CAL FIRE will be giving free sand and bags to residents in unincorporated communities at numerous locations around the county.

County Public Works officials said now is a good time for people to look around their homes and land to make sure that drainage areas are clear and free of debris.

Rain can cause flooding and erosion, especially in areas that are not covered by landscaping, grass, trees, shrubs and other plants. That includes areas covered by concrete or laid bare by drought or fire. Rain runoff can carry topsoil, mud and debris off land downstream where it can damage homes, clog storm drains and culverts, and flood and damage roadways.

The County and CAL FIRE will be providing free sand and bags, or free bags at the locations listed below. People should call ahead to double-check availability and because some stations may limit the number of bags people can get. People should also bring a shovel they can use to fill bags with sand at the locations that have both sand and bags.

Sand and Bags

Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346

Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020

De Luz: 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-3140 *(Not staffed 24/7)

De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024

Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend)

Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701

Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107

Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465

Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243

Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605

Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-9113

Bags Only

Alpine: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635

Deer Springs: 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512

Campo: 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516

Campo (Lake Morena): 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960

Deer Springs: 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001

Deer Springs: 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820

De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA. 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Descanso: 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508 (currently out of bags)

Dulzura: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 P: 619-468-3391

El Cajon: 551 Harbison Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001

Escondido: 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508

Jacumba: 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535

Jamul (Deerhorn): 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030

Jamul: 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch Rd, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-669-6580

Julian: (Shelter Valley) 72160 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036 760-765-0155

Mount Laguna: 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281

Ocotillo Wells: 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430

Pine Valley: 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-473-8445

Portrero: 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544

Ramona: 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-8914

Ramona: (Intermountain) 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710

Ramona: (Mount Woodson) 16310 Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-1150

Ranchita: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)

San Pasqual: 17701 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322

Warner Springs: 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560

ReadySanDiego.org’s Flooding webpage has more information about how to protect yourself and your property.

You may also want to check out this how-to video, “You’ve Got Your Sandbags, Now What?” that explains how to properly fill and use sandbags to protect your property.