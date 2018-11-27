Skate on the sand at the Hotel del Coronado

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hotel del Coronado, California’s iconic luxury hotel by the sea once again invites people to skate by the sea!

Skate alongside the ocean under twinkling lights before grabbing hot cocoa by the fire.

The annual holiday event is a fundraiser for Make A Wish San Diego.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you for a spin on the ice to see what’s new this year and get to know the kids who have had wishes come true.