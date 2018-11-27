Giving Tuesday: World Vision donations doubled with product match

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Now that you’ve scoured Black Friday ads and gotten the best deals on Cyber Monday, consider a special gift this Giving Tuesday.

World Vision is partnering with Thirty-One Gifts to double donations given on Tuesday, Nov. 27 with up to $2 million in products.

The World Vision Gift Catalog features “goats and over 100 other life-saving gifts that help better the lives of children, adults and communities in the U.S. and around the world.”

World Vision spokesperson Marilee Dunker stopped by Morning Extra to share more about the program and Giving Tuesday.

To learn more about the World Vision catalog watch the video below.

