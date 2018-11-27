On Giving Tuesday Big Brothers Big Sisters looks to find mentors for children in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego is raising money to mentor students for Giving Tuesday with a focus on children with parents in the military.



Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County have been mentoring children for over 55 years. Their goal is to match children facing adversity to a mentor that can empower them and help them succeed. San Diego also created Operation Bigs which is geared toward children with parents who are in the military and are deployed. Children are matched with "Bigs" that are active military, retired, or civilians to spend time with them as parents are deployed and relationships tend to continue after parents return as well.



Big Brother Mark and Little Brother Josh have been matched since 2017. Josh's dad is deployed and doesn't get to talk to him often. He has not been able to call him in two months, so having Mark around to play and talk has been helpful for the whole family. Mark has been a part of a lot of the firsts for Josh, including taking Josh to his first baseball game.

Right now, there are over 600 kids waiting for a mentor in San Diego County.

This #GivingTuesday, we need to stand together as Defenders of Potential. And today only, your gift will be matched in full up to $5,000 total. That means any donation you mak… https://t.co/kGwQh0afQR pic.twitter.com/xWhCEn0KnW — BBBS of SDC (@BBBSofSDC) November 27, 2018



For Giving Tuesday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County is asking for donations and volunteers. There are currently 400 boys that are waiting to be matched to a mentor, and men are needed to fill these spots. This is a nonprofit organization, meaning that all funds are used for the program and to provide children mentors.

For Tuesday, there is a generous supporter willing to match any donations made to this program, but donations are accepted throughout the year.

To make a donation or to learn how to get involved please visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website.