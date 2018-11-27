Hilton San Diego is turning Bayfront Park into a winter wonderla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hilton San Diego is turning Bayfront Park into a winter wonderland for all ages

By Amanda Osborn, Digital Intern
SAN DIEGO (News 8) - Hilton San Diego Bay Front is turning the Bay into a winter wonderland while also raising money to support military members.

From Nov. 21 through Jan 5. the Hilton San Diego Bay Front is unveiling a new Holiday by the Bay event with activities for all ages. This winter wonderland in Bayfront Park will feature a two-story ice tubing slide, ice bumper cars, snow every night, an interactive light show featuring a 30-foot tall Christmas tree, gingerbread decorating, stocking trimming, and much more. For the adults there will be holiday cocktails such as a gingerbread martini and a whiskey tasting flight. Everybody is sure to get into the holiday spirit down at the bay.



Tickets are being sold online or at the Holiday by the Bay Box office with prices starting at $15 a person. A portion of every ticket will be going to United Service Organization Inc. (USO) to support military families in the San Diego area. Military families will also be getting a discount on tickets to this event. To buy your tickets and get more information on this winter wonderland coming to San Diego, visit the Holiday by the Bay website.

