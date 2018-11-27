Hilton San Diego is turning Bayfront Park into a winter wonderland for all ages

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - Hilton San Diego Bay Front is turning the Bay into a winter wonderland while also raising money to support military members.



From Nov. 21 through Jan 5. the Hilton San Diego Bay Front is unveiling a new Holiday by the Bay event with activities for all ages. This winter wonderland in Bayfront Park will feature a two-story ice tubing slide, ice bumper cars, snow every night, an interactive light show featuring a 30-foot tall Christmas tree, gingerbread decorating, stocking trimming, and much more. For the adults there will be holiday cocktails such as a gingerbread martini and a whiskey tasting flight. Everybody is sure to get into the holiday spirit down at the bay.

Take the holidays to new heights @HiltonBayfront’s waterfront winter wonderland feat. a two-story 100-foot ice slide, iceberg bumpers & more! A portion of every ticket will benefit the @usosandiego. Visit https://t.co/7m3OZs9nm8 for info & to purchase tickets. #HolidayByTheBay pic.twitter.com/jAKSATAWoi — Hilton SD Bayfront (@HiltonBayfront) November 27, 2018





Tickets are being sold online or at the Holiday by the Bay Box office with prices starting at $15 a person. A portion of every ticket will be going to United Service Organization Inc. (USO) to support military families in the San Diego area. Military families will also be getting a discount on tickets to this event. To buy your tickets and get more information on this winter wonderland coming to San Diego, visit the Holiday by the Bay website.