Fleet protects former USD standout with first pick in AAF quarterback draft

A businessman pained over the destruction to the town of Paradise caused by a deadly Northern California wildfire plans to give $1,000 each to students and staff members from the local high school.
Charges were filed Tuesday against the San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a forceful confrontation with two Vista men earlier this year. The incident was captured on cellphone and quickly went viral on social media.
The San Diego Humane Society unveiled its newest addition on Tuesday: an on-site hospital unlike any other in the state. Basically, the Humane Society can now do several surgeries in one place - and that's going to help a lot of animals.
The San Diego Fleet has the first choice in Tuesday's Alliance of American Football "Protect or Pick" quarterback draft.
Members of the California Task Force 8 returned to San Diego Tuesday after their recovery mission in northern California helping sift through neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire.
For hundreds of senior citizens living alone in San Diego county holiday joy starts with a knock at their door. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff tags along with Elder Help and the holiday angels.
On this giving Tuesday, members of the News 8 team gave back to the San Diego community through a time-honored tradition.
Giving up and going home. More than a thousand Central American migrants are doing just that; some reportedly signed up to leave earlier this month, while some have decided to leave following Sunday's border clash.
Millions of Americans took part in Cyber Monday this week shopping from the comfort of their homes. And while it may be nice to avoid mall traffic, waiting for packages to arrive can be its own kind of stress. “Porch Pirates" have been known to strike at any time, even more so during the holidays; but it might surprise you to learn some are pickier than others.
Millions of Americans took part in Cyber Monday this week shopping from the comfort of their homes. And while it may be nice to avoid mall traffic, waiting for packages to arrive can be its own kind of stress. “Porch Pirates" have been known to strike at any time, even more so during the holidays; but it might surprise you to learn some are pickier than others.
An ex-con was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years to life in prison in connection with a shooting last year in the Gaslamp District that left an off-duty sheriff's deputy and a visitor from Hawaii wounded.