Alleged picky package thief spotted in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Millions of Americans took part in Cyber Monday this week shopping from the comfort of their homes.

And while it may be nice to avoid mall traffic, waiting for packages to arrive can be its own kind of stress. “Porch Pirates" have been known to strike at any time, even more so during the holidays; but it might surprise you to learn some are pickier than others.

A video from La Jolla Shores taken Sunday morning shows a woman - seemingly with all the time in the world - walking her dog checking out a package by the garage, but it isn't her house she’s standing near.

A few minutes later in the video, you can see the box opened and the woman analyzing the contents. The home's actual owner tells us the box had a faucet inside and that the mystery woman didn't end up stealing it.

So, do we now have picky package thieves?

A couple also captured on video at another home was seen basically doing the same thing: slicing open a package and inspecting the items; but this one ends a little differently as the homeowners spoke to the people using their doorbell camera system.

The would-be thieves - stunned by the homeowner's voice - run off. Then the video shows the lady running back the other way and captures the family's reaction to it all.

11 million packages were stolen across the country last year; 86 percent valued at $50 or more.

And as one thief found out last week in Florida sometimes all you get for being a snake: is a box full of worms. That's right: she stole the family's bearded dragon's lunch.

The thief figured it out pretty quickly and the box of worms were found about two blocks away - and returned to their rightful owner.

RELATED COVERAGE