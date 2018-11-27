News 8 team takes part in Giving Tuesday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8 team takes part in Giving Tuesday

By CBS News 8 Team
 SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On this giving Tuesday, members of the News 8 team gave back to the San Diego community through a time-honored tradition. 

On Tuesday, News 8's Abbie Alford, John Howard, Kyle Kraska and Marcella Lee all took turns collecting donations for the Salvation Army at Fashion Valley mall. 

News 8's photojournalist Brian White took a look at the iconic Red Kettle Campaign now its 128th year. 

 

 

 

