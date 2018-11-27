Holiday angels deliver joy to San Diego senior citizens - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Holiday angels deliver joy to San Diego senior citizens

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For hundreds of senior citizens living alone in San Diego County holiday joy starts with a knock at their door.

In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff tags along with Elder Help and the holiday angels.

The holiday angels deliver their gifts this Sunday, Dec. 2; to learn more or make a donation, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.