Task Force 8 returns home from Camp Fire mission

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Members of the California Task Force 8 returned to San Diego Tuesday after their recovery mission in northern California helping sift through neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire.

Members of the Task Force 8, which is hosted by San Diego Fire-Rescue, left for Butte County two weeks ago, on November 19th knowing their mission would be different and different.

The Camp Fire has claimed 88 lives and destroyed thousands of buildings – making it the deadliest wildfires in the state’s history.

“I don’t know that words can even begin to describe the massive devastation. It was like a hurricane of fire went through the place,” said Brady Holden.

Members of the team went through more than 1,500 homes searching for the missing and recovering remains. They also cleared houses before residents were allowed to return to what was left of their homes – hoping to provide survivors with a sense of closure.

“Your heart really goes out to the people – especially during the holidays,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief, David Gerboth.

The Task Force members spent their Thanksgiving holiday continuing their intense mission – often during challenging damp, cold rainy conditions.

Along the 88 confirmed dead in Butte County because of the Camp Fire, an estimated 203 people remain unaccounted for.

The Camp Fire has been fully contained.

RELATED COVERAGE