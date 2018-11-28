Man refusing to get off his grounded sailboat in Carlsbad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man refusing to get off his grounded sailboat in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - Concern was mounting Tuesday night for the safety of a man who has refused to come off his sailboat grounded along the Carlsbad shore. 

Lifeguards responded to the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Breakwater Road just after 7 p.m., after initially receiving a medical call.

The man is the only person believed to be onboard the sailboat. 

The man has refused to disembark the boat despite the efforts of lifeguards, Carlsbad police, firefighters, park rangers and the Coast Guard. Crews will not leave the scene until the man has safely disembarked the vessel. 

