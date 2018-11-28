First major fall storm expected in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first significant rainstorm of the season in Southern California could produce light rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday night before periods of heavier rainfall Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
San Diego is expected to receive around one-tenth of an inch of rain Wednesday night and up to seven-tenths of an inch of rain Thursday, according to the NWS.
Oceanside is forecast to see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain through Friday and Escondido could get up to 1.4 inches of rainfall.
The storm, packing 30 mph winds, will spread southeast into Southern California this afternoon and the heaviest rainfall is expected late Thursday morning into Thursday night, according to the NWS.
High surf and strong rip currents prompted the NWS to issue a high surf advisory that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.
Surf levels of 6-10 feet, with sets around 12 feet, are expected to peak Thursday into Friday morning with minor coastal flooding through Saturday, forecasters said.
Snow levels will drop to about 7,000 feet as the system unwinds Thursday. High temperatures today are expected to reach 67 degrees at the beaches and inland, 70 in the western valleys, 65 near the foothills, 67 in the mountains and 78 in the deserts.
A weaker storm system is predicted to sweep into the region on Saturday.
RELATED COVERAGE
A blaze that burned trees near an apartment complex in the Colina Del Sol area Wednesday morning prompted some brief residential evacuations, but firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread to any structures, authorities said.
The first significant rainstorm of the season in Southern California could produce light rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday night before periods of heavier rainfall Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The father and sister of a 20-year-old pizza deliveryman who was shot and killed by a 14-year-old boy in San Diego in 1995 will travel to a San Luis Obispo prison on Wednesday to urge a state parole board to release the man who killed their son and brother.
The National Weather Service is predicting that San Diego County’s first significant storm of the season will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday, with more rain possible on the weekend.
Temperatures similar and near average at the coast and inland Wednesday as the marine layer strengthens. Light rain expected to begin late Wednesday night, lasting through Thursday with periods of higher intensity.
A businessman pained over the destruction to the town of Paradise caused by a deadly Northern California wildfire plans on Tuesday night gave $1,000 to students and staff members from the local high school.
The San Diego Fleet protected former University of San Diego standout Josh Johnson with the first choice in Tuesday's Alliance of American Football "Protect or Pick" quarterback draft.
An independent autopsy conducted on the body of a transgender woman who died in ICE custody in May in New Mexico concluded that she likely died as the result of severe dehydration complicated by HIV infection but also found evidence she had been beaten.
Giving up and going home. More than a thousand Central American migrants are doing just that; some reportedly signed up to leave earlier this month, while some have decided to leave following Sunday's border clash.