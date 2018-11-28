Clean and green home for the Holidays

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thanksgiving has come and gone and yet to come are the rest of end of the year Holidays.
One way many will celebrate and ring in the New Year will be with a squeaky clean house.
Lisa Bronner, who writes the blog Going Green, said Wednesday that one way to make a home sparkle is to use eco-friendly cleaners.
Bronner said that "now that organic and "natural" - in the loosest sense of the word - are becoming mainstream, we must wade through an ever denser quagmire of false claims and misleading wonder products in our efforts to achieve a "greener" lifestyle."
In her segment with The CW San Diego, Bronner talked about how any one can go green and clean their house without getting sick by wisely and carefully zipping through store aisles and choosing eco-friendly cleaners. Another option Bronner provided was Green-It-Yourself producers, or GIY Cleaners - safer, homemade cleaners.
Visit Lisa Bronner's blog, "Going Green" to see more tips about safe, non-toxic and eco-friendly ways to clean!
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for allegedly masterminding an international computer hacking scheme that used ransomware to extort about $17,000 in Bitcoin from Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and also targeted dozens of other victims, including the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working with Southwestern College officials to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis. The period of exposure is from August 20, 2018 to November 8, 2018.
A masked thief shot a man in the leg on Wednesday while robbing him at an ATM outside a Lemon Grove bank.
A 31-year-old San Diego resident became the first in the county to receive a new targeted cancer therapy involving a radioactive drug, Scripps Health announced Wednesday.
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded local property owners on Wednesday to pay property taxes on time or face a hefty penalty.
There is a new year coming and why not start it off with a calendar - but not just any calendar, the Sexy Brewers Calendar.
The first significant rainstorm of the season in Southern California could produce light rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday night before periods of heavier rainfall Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A blaze that burned trees near an apartment complex in the Colina Del Sol area Wednesday morning prompted some brief residential evacuations, but firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread to any structures, authorities said.