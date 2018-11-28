"What's on Draft?": Get your Sexy Brewers calendar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There is a new year coming and why not start it off with a calendar - but not just any calendar, the Sexy Brewers Calendar.

Tom Keliinoi began the Sexy Brewers Calendar to raise $2,000 for a charity called Partners in Health, but when his mother passed away his April, Tom decided to pledge the proceeds to Lifesharing.

Lifesharing helped facilitate Tom's mother's vital organs going to recipients - which saved several lives this year. Lifesharing is based in Mission Valley and they facilitate organ harvesting and donation in San Diego and Imperial County.

Tom said he hopes to to raise $4,000 to $5,000.

The Sexy Brewers Calendar signing event will take place at the North Park Beer Co. on November 30th at 6 p.m. Some sexy brewers will be signing sexy calendars, will have a sexy calendar guest draft list and a swag raffle.

All profits from the 2019 What's On Draft Sexy Brewers Calendar sales are being donated to Lifesharing.

Tom and his best friend, Aaron, also produce a show called "What's on Draft?" WOD is a show about craft beer. As brewers the two friends wanted to share their inside perspective on the industry they love in the form of these fun, short videos.