San Diego resident becomes first in county to receive radioactive cancer drug

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 31-year-old San Diego resident became the first in the county to receive a new targeted cancer therapy involving a radioactive drug, Scripps Health announced Wednesday.
Paradise Hills resident William Apodaca received an infusion of Lutathera, which treats tumors in the pancreas and/or gastrointestinal tract that test positive for the hormone receptor somatostatin. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Lutathera earlier this year, according to Scripps. The drug uses radioactively-charged proteins that attack and destroy cancer cells.
"The availability of Lutathera is a big advancement, because historically there have been limited options for patients with (gastrointestinal tumors) who don't respond to other treatments," said Dr. Marin Xavier, a hematologist and medical oncologist at the Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center. "This gives us a new treatment option that has the potential to delay the need for long-term chemotherapy or oral cancer therapy. And now that this therapy is available in San Diego, patients don't need to travel out of town to receive it."
The drug is administered in four intravenous doses, with patients receiving one dose every other month. According to Scripps, the drug is meant to combat tumors when other treatment methods have proved ineffective by slowing the tumor's progress and stabilizing the cancer's spread.
Apodaca, who has a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor that has metastasized to his liver and spine, received his first three doses in Los Angeles and the fourth in San Diego. According to Apodaca, his lab results and energy levels have improved as a result of taking the drug.
"I was pretty excited to hear that the therapy was available in San Diego in time for my final treatment," he said.
Lutathera treatment is available to patients at the Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center, with Xavier and Scripps hematologist and medical oncologist Dr. Darren Sigal serving as the therapy's ordering physicians. The drug is currently administered at Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for allegedly masterminding an international computer hacking scheme that used ransomware to extort about $17,000 in Bitcoin from Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and also targeted dozens of other victims, including the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for allegedly masterminding an international computer hacking scheme that used ransomware to extort about $17,000 in Bitcoin from Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and also targeted dozens of other victims, including the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working with Southwestern College officials to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis. The period of exposure is from August 20, 2018 to November 8, 2018.
A masked thief shot a man in the leg on Wednesday while robbing him at an ATM outside a Lemon Grove bank.
A 31-year-old San Diego resident became the first in the county to receive a new targeted cancer therapy involving a radioactive drug, Scripps Health announced Wednesday.
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded local property owners on Wednesday to pay property taxes on time or face a hefty penalty.
There is a new year coming and why not start it off with a calendar - but not just any calendar, the Sexy Brewers Calendar.
The first significant rainstorm of the season in Southern California could produce light rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday night before periods of heavier rainfall Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A blaze that burned trees near an apartment complex in the Colina Del Sol area Wednesday morning prompted some brief residential evacuations, but firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread to any structures, authorities said.