Man injured after being shot during a bank robbery in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A masked thief shot a man in the leg on Wednesday while robbing him at an ATM outside a Lemon Grove bank.

The holdup and shooting at the Union Bank branch in the 3200 block of Lemon Grove Avenue was reported about noon, according to sheriff's officials.

Following the crime, the robber, who was armed with a handgun, fled in a vehicle of undetermined make and model, Lt. Dave Perkins said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound of unknown severity.

Deputies searched for the thief by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter, Perkins said. The perpetrator remained at large in the early afternoon.