Iranian men indicted for Port of San Diego, Hollywood Presbyterian hack

The state Board of Parole has granted parole for Tony Hicks, who was a 14-year-old gang member when he killed 20-year-old college student and pizza deliveryman Tariq Khamisa during an attempted robbery in San Diego in 1995. Hicks, now 38, was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and has served 23 years of a 25 years-to-life sentence.
A delivery-services worker was behind bars on Wednesday, facing a possible murder charge, for allegedly pulling a knife on another motorist and stabbing the father of five to death following a South Bay road-rage dispute.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for allegedly masterminding an international computer hacking scheme that used ransomware to extort about $17,000 in Bitcoin from Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and also targeted dozens of other victims, including the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working with Southwestern College officials to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis. The period of exposure is from August 20, 2018 to November 8, 2018.
A masked thief shot a man in the leg on Wednesday while robbing him at an ATM outside a Lemon Grove bank.
A 31-year-old San Diego resident became the first in the county to receive a new targeted cancer therapy involving a radioactive drug, Scripps Health announced Wednesday.
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded local property owners on Wednesday to pay property taxes on time or face a hefty penalty.
There is a new year coming and why not start it off with a calendar - but not just any calendar, the Sexy Brewers Calendar.