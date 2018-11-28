Man faces murder charge in road rage stabbing near Chula Vista Golf Course

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A delivery-services worker was behind bars on Wednesday, facing a possible murder charge, for allegedly pulling a knife on another motorist and stabbing the father of five to death following a South Bay road-rage dispute.
Rickey Vernon Smith of San Diego was taken into custody shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the scene of the fatal traffic encounter, which played out in a busy intersection alongside Chula Vista Golf Course.
The stabbing was the culmination of a rolling altercation between Smith, who turned 60 three weeks ago, and 36-year-old Horace Williams Jr. of National City, according to police.
The exact reason for the deadly run-in between Smith and Williams was unclear, though it apparently began when one of them took exception to something the other did behind the wheel, sparking an exchange of angry shouts and gestures, Capt. Phil Collum said.
As the fracas escalated, Smith, an off-duty FedEx warehouse worker, allegedly threw a soda at the other man's silver Nissan Quest and used his white Ford Ranger pickup to ram the victim's minivan from behind.
A short time later, Smith's truck passed Williams' vehicle at Sweetwater Road and Willow Street and suddenly stopped in front of it, causing a second collision, Collum said.
At that point, Smith allegedly got out, stalked over to the Quest and punched Williams through the driver's-side window, then pulled a folding knife off his belt and stabbed the victim repeatedly, the captain said.
A witness interviewed by news crews described seeing the mortally wounded victim get out of his vehicle and fall onto the roadway, then get up and collapse again several more times before crumpling to the ground a final time, bleeding badly.
The suspect, dressed in his work uniform, was still at the scene of the fatal encounter when patrol officers and paramedics arrived. He surrendered peaceably, Collum said.
Medics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead.
Williams had just dropped off two of his five young daughters at school when he was killed less than two miles from his home, according to a GoFundMe.com page set up to raise funds for the family.
Smith was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
RELATED COVERAGE
The state Board of Parole has granted parole for Tony Hicks, who was a 14-year-old gang member when he killed 20-year-old college student and pizza deliveryman Tariq Khamisa during an attempted robbery in San Diego in 1995. Hicks, now 38, was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and has served 23 years of a 25 years-to-life sentence.
The state Board of Parole has granted parole for Tony Hicks, who was a 14-year-old gang member when he killed 20-year-old college student and pizza deliveryman Tariq Khamisa during an attempted robbery in San Diego in 1995. Hicks, now 38, was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and has served 23 years of a 25 years-to-life sentence.
A delivery-services worker was behind bars on Wednesday, facing a possible murder charge, for allegedly pulling a knife on another motorist and stabbing the father of five to death following a South Bay road-rage dispute.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for allegedly masterminding an international computer hacking scheme that used ransomware to extort about $17,000 in Bitcoin from Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and also targeted dozens of other victims, including the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for allegedly masterminding an international computer hacking scheme that used ransomware to extort about $17,000 in Bitcoin from Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and also targeted dozens of other victims, including the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working with Southwestern College officials to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis. The period of exposure is from August 20, 2018 to November 8, 2018.
A masked thief shot a man in the leg on Wednesday while robbing him at an ATM outside a Lemon Grove bank.
A 31-year-old San Diego resident became the first in the county to receive a new targeted cancer therapy involving a radioactive drug, Scripps Health announced Wednesday.
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded local property owners on Wednesday to pay property taxes on time or face a hefty penalty.
There is a new year coming and why not start it off with a calendar - but not just any calendar, the Sexy Brewers Calendar.