Mandatory evacuations issued in areas of Riverside County, rain raises fear of mudslides

SeaWorld San Diego is preparing for Walrus Awareness Weeks by allowing guests a chance to learn more about the massive marine mammals and ask questions.
A low-pressure system out of the Gulf of Alaska will slide into the Southland on Wednesday night, raising fears of mudslides, minor debris flows and flooding over areas of L.A., Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties that wildfires have recently stripped of vegetation.
Three months ago, a La Mesa dentist announced he was offering a "smile giveaway" to one lucky San Diego resident. In Wednesday’s Zevey Zone, Jeff met not one but TWO News 8 viewers who won the contest.
For this Your Stories Investigation, News 8 looks into an old scam with a new twist. There's a sextortion scam going around that sends you a threatening email with one of your passwords included. News 8's Marcella Lee received it herself and reports with the details, and how much this scam - and similar ones - cost people each year.
The Carlton Gallery in La Jolla, its owner and an employee are facing criminal charges for allegedly trafficking $1.3 million in illegal ivory, San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Wednesday.
A man who shot and killed a San Diego pizza delivery man more than 20 years ago was granted parole on Wednesday.
A delivery-services worker was behind bars on Wednesday, facing a possible murder charge, for allegedly pulling a knife on another motorist and stabbing the father of five to death following a South Bay road-rage dispute.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for allegedly masterminding an international computer hacking scheme that used ransomware to extort about $17,000 in Bitcoin from Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and also targeted dozens of other victims, including the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working with Southwestern College officials to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis. The period of exposure is from August 20, 2018 to November 8, 2018.