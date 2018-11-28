SeaWorld ready for Walrus Awareness Week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – SeaWorld San Diego is preparing for Walrus Awareness Weeks by allowing guests a chance to learn more about the massive marine mammals and ask questions.

One of the walruses at SeaWorld San Diego is Dozer, a 25-year-old, 3,100-pound male. He has lived at all three SeaWorld parks and returned to San Diego in October after a year-long breeding visit at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

Dozer is smart, calm and patient, and the leader of the huddle. He eats 130 pounds of fish, squid and clams every day - which is needed to maintain a thick layer of fat under his skin that helps keep him warm.

For walruses in the wild, that thick layer of fat under their skin helps them stay warm in the cold waters of the Atlantic, Pacific and Artic Oceans.

Now, SeaWorld is sounding the alarm. Due to global warming, a reduction in Arctic ice has had a negatively impact the walrus population. “They use the ice not only to rest, but they use it as a taxi to new feeding grounds and the females use it to give birth,” Mitzi Synnott, senior care specialist at SeaWorld.

During Walrus Awareness Week, SeaWorld will inform guests about steps we humans can take to help.

“Every time they use energy, it draws on fossil fuels and fossil fuels create carbon. Carbon increases temperature in the environment and it’s really dangerous for animals like walruses, beluga whales and polar bears that live in cold climates," said Bill Hoffman, the zoological curator at SeaWorld.

Dozer is one of only 14 walruses living in zoological settings in the United States. In fact, SeaWorld San Diego has four of them: six-year-old Mitik, 24-year-old Uk-Uk and eight year-old Shoo-Shoo.

Dozer is also one of only two adult breeding males in the U.S., and SeaWorld hopes he will help increase their population.