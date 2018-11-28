SeaWorld ready for Walrus Awareness Week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – SeaWorld San Diego is preparing for Walrus Awareness Weeks by allowing guests a chance to learn more about the massive marine mammals and ask questions.
One of the walruses at SeaWorld San Diego is Dozer, a 25-year-old, 3,100-pound male. He has lived at all three SeaWorld parks and returned to San Diego in October after a year-long breeding visit at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.
Dozer is smart, calm and patient, and the leader of the huddle. He eats 130 pounds of fish, squid and clams every day - which is needed to maintain a thick layer of fat under his skin that helps keep him warm.
For walruses in the wild, that thick layer of fat under their skin helps them stay warm in the cold waters of the Atlantic, Pacific and Artic Oceans.
Now, SeaWorld is sounding the alarm. Due to global warming, a reduction in Arctic ice has had a negatively impact the walrus population. “They use the ice not only to rest, but they use it as a taxi to new feeding grounds and the females use it to give birth,” Mitzi Synnott, senior care specialist at SeaWorld.
During Walrus Awareness Week, SeaWorld will inform guests about steps we humans can take to help.
“Every time they use energy, it draws on fossil fuels and fossil fuels create carbon. Carbon increases temperature in the environment and it’s really dangerous for animals like walruses, beluga whales and polar bears that live in cold climates," said Bill Hoffman, the zoological curator at SeaWorld.
Dozer is one of only 14 walruses living in zoological settings in the United States. In fact, SeaWorld San Diego has four of them: six-year-old Mitik, 24-year-old Uk-Uk and eight year-old Shoo-Shoo.
Dozer is also one of only two adult breeding males in the U.S., and SeaWorld hopes he will help increase their population.
Fun day the office... got a kiss from a 3,300 lb walrus! The story tonight on @CBS8 at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/Ru3Fejms78— Steve Price (@SteveNews8) November 29, 2018
Three months ago, a La Mesa dentist announced he was offering a "smile giveaway" to one lucky San Diego resident. In Wednesday’s Zevey Zone, Jeff met not one but TWO News 8 viewers who won the contest.
SeaWorld San Diego is preparing for Walrus Awareness Weeks by allowing guests a chance to learn more about the massive marine mammals and ask questions.
A low-pressure system out of the Gulf of Alaska will slide into the Southland on Wednesday night, raising fears of mudslides, minor debris flows and flooding over areas of L.A., Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties that wildfires have recently stripped of vegetation.
For this Your Stories Investigation, News 8 looks into an old scam with a new twist. There's a sextortion scam going around that sends you a threatening email with one of your passwords included. News 8's Marcella Lee received it herself and reports with the details, and how much this scam - and similar ones - cost people each year.
For this Your Stories Investigation, News 8 looks into an old scam with a new twist. There's a sextortion scam going around that sends you a threatening email with one of your passwords included. News 8's Marcella Lee received it herself and reports with the details, and how much this scam - and similar ones - cost people each year.
The Carlton Gallery in La Jolla, its owner and an employee are facing criminal charges for allegedly trafficking $1.3 million in illegal ivory, San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Wednesday.
A man who shot and killed a San Diego pizza delivery man more than 20 years ago was granted parole on Wednesday.
A delivery-services worker was behind bars on Wednesday, facing a possible murder charge, for allegedly pulling a knife on another motorist and stabbing the father of five to death following a South Bay road-rage dispute.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for allegedly masterminding an international computer hacking scheme that used ransomware to extort about $17,000 in Bitcoin from Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and also targeted dozens of other victims, including the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for allegedly masterminding an international computer hacking scheme that used ransomware to extort about $17,000 in Bitcoin from Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and also targeted dozens of other victims, including the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working with Southwestern College officials to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis. The period of exposure is from August 20, 2018 to November 8, 2018.