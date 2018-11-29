Operation Santa Claus spreading holiday cheer in Carlsbad

A local teen attacked by a shark and the heroes who helped save his life were given a big honor in Encinitas.
The Carlsbad Fire Department is working to spread holiday cheer. Santa and his helpers are collecting food and toys for families who may need a little extra help this holiday season.
For this Your Stories Investigation, News 8 looks into an old scam with a new twist. There's a sextortion scam going around that sends you a threatening email with one of your passwords included. News 8's Marcella Lee received it herself and reports with the details, and how much this scam - and similar ones - cost people each year.
The Amazing Kraskadamus makes some predictions for the upcoming week and shares his picks made in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks contest.
The first significant rainstorm of the season in Southern California could produce light rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday night before periods of heavier rainfall Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The San Diego Housing Commission on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a housing complex in Pacific Highlands Ranch that includes 77 apartments for low-income residents.
SeaWorld San Diego is preparing for Walrus Awareness Weeks by allowing guests a chance to learn more about the massive marine mammals and ask questions.
Three months ago, a La Mesa dentist announced he was offering a "smile giveaway" to one lucky San Diego resident. In Wednesday’s Zevey Zone, Jeff met not one but TWO News 8 viewers who won the contest.
A low-pressure system out of the Gulf of Alaska will slide into the Southland on Wednesday night, raising fears of mudslides, minor debris flows and flooding over areas of L.A., Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties that wildfires have recently stripped of vegetation.
The Carlton Gallery in La Jolla, its owner and an employee are facing criminal charges for allegedly trafficking $1.3 million in illegal ivory, San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Wednesday.