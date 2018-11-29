Major storm brings heavy rainfall, causes 3 wrecks across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Light rain was falling in San Diego County Thursday morning with heavier rainfall and gusty winds forecast for this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.



San Diego is expected to see up to seven-tenths of an inch of rain during the course of the storm, which will be the first significant storm of the season, according to the NWS.



Oceanside is forecast to see up to 1 inch of rain Thursday and Escondido could get up to 1.4 inches of rainfall.



Strong winds with gusts up to 45 mph were predicted for late morning, prompting the NWS to issue a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday throughout the county.



High surf and strong rip currents prompted the NWS to issue a high surf advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.



Surf levels of 6-10 feet, with sets around 12 feet, are expected to peak today through Friday morning with minor coastal flooding possible through Saturday, forecasters said.



Snow levels will drop to about 6,000 feet as the system unwinds tonight. High temperatures today are expected to reach 64 degrees at the beaches and inland, 62 in the western valleys, 58 near the foothills, 55 in the mountains and 74 in the deserts.



Urban areas of San Diego County were predicted to be spared the worst of the storm, while a flash flood warning was issued for other areas of Southern California.



A second, weaker storm is expected to bring rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

News 8's Neda Iranpour covered the heavy rainfall Thursday morning that caused a mess for the morning commute.

UPDATE: northbound SR-15 (so of I-8) will be opening up in minutes. They are clearing the last of the three big rigs involved in wrecks. @CBS8 @News8 @jennymilk pic.twitter.com/ATCqxmA1HQ — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) November 29, 2018

Three semi trucks all involved in accidents within yards of each other going northbound on interstate 15, one of them carrying a load of tortillas and that load is now all over Camino Del Rio. Speed and slick roads possibly to blame, according to CHP. @CBS8 @News8 @jennymilk pic.twitter.com/oq364E0plv — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) November 29, 2018