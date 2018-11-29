State Legislators to hold joint hearing in San Diego on state wine industry

A group of state legislators will convene in San Diego on Thursday to discuss the future of the wine industry in California and the nation.
Light rain was falling in San Diego County Thursday morning with heavier rainfall and gusty winds forecast for this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A local teen attacked by a shark and the heroes who helped save his life were given a big honor in Encinitas.
The Mexican federal immigration agency is preparing to open a second emergency shelter for thousands of mostly Central American migrants who traveled to this border community as part of a caravan to seek asylum in the United States.
Temperatures not very variable between the coastal and inland areas Thursday. Rain will last through the day Thursday, peaking just before noon as the cold front passes.
The Carlsbad Fire Department is working to spread holiday cheer. Santa and his helpers are collecting food and toys for families who may need a little extra help this holiday season.
For this Your Stories Investigation, News 8 looks into an old scam with a new twist. There's a sextortion scam going around that sends you a threatening email with one of your passwords included. News 8's Marcella Lee received it herself and reports with the details, and how much this scam - and similar ones - cost people each year.
The Amazing Kraskadamus makes some predictions for the upcoming week and shares his picks made in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks contest.
The first significant rainstorm of the season in Southern California could produce light rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday night before periods of heavier rainfall Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The San Diego Housing Commission on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a housing complex in Pacific Highlands Ranch that includes 77 apartments for low-income residents.