State Legislators to hold joint hearing in San Diego on state wine industry

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A group of state legislators will convene in San Diego on Thursday to discuss the future of the wine industry in California and the nation.

Assembly members Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Napa, and Adam Gray, D- Merced, and Sens. Mike McGuire, D-Ukiah, and Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will hold the joint hearing at the San Diego Central Library. The legislators bill the event as a collaboration between the state's Select Committees on Wine and Governmental Organization Committees. Aguiar-Curry and Dodd sit on the Assembly and Senate Committees on Wine, respectively, and Gray and McGuire sit on the Assembly and Senate Governmental Organization Committees, respectively.

"Our economy and our wine industry are constantly evolving," Aguiar- Curry said. "State regulation and international trade relationships have to keep pace with this evolution to keep our world-class wine industry and state economy healthy. This hearing is a great opportunity to hear from industry leaders to make sure policymakers understand and are responsive to industry needs."

The four legislators will be joined by a panel of wine experts to flesh out the state of California's wine industry and how it is affected by federal and state laws and trade. San Diego County Vinters Association President Ed Embly and San Pasqual Winery owner Linda McWilliams are among the expected panelists.

"California made up 97 percent of the more than $1.5 billion in U.S. wine exports last year," Dodd said. "Maintaining open trading policy is absolutely critical to continuing that trend and reaching new global markets. I look forward to meeting with my legislative colleagues to find solutions to new challenges facing our wine industry."

The event begins at 10 a.m. in the library's Shirley Special Events Suite at 330 Park Blvd. The state legislature will also livestream the hearing on the Assembly's website at assembly.ca.gov/media/Field1-stream/video.