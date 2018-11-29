Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits near Ocotillo Wells

OCOTILLO WELLS (CNS) - A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the Ocotillo Wells area of San Diego County and could be felt as far away as Fallbrook.



The temblor struck at 5:48 a.m. at a depth of slightly under 7 miles, its epicenter around 12 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, an unincorporated community a few miles west of the Imperial County line, according to a computer-generated USGS report.



Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map showed light shaking could be felt in the coastal areas of San Diego County as well as Fallbrook.



No damage or injuries were immediately reported.