Help active duty military and vets through hockey

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The rough, tough sport of hockey is warming hearts this weekend.

The Marine Hockey Team will take on the Patriot Hockey Team to raise money for Toys for Tots.

San Diego Ice Arena will host the game Saturday, December 1st. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the puck drops an hour later.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs hits the ice with both teams to see why they’re so passionate about the sport and using it to give back to their communities. 

