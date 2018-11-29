Help active duty military and vets through hockey

Residents throughout San Diego County awoke to rainfall Thursday as the season's first major storm moved through the area, but forecasters said the bulk of the precipitation will likely come Thursday afternoon.
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the Ocotillo Wells area of San Diego County and could be felt as far away as Fallbrook.
A group of state legislators will convene in San Diego on Thursday to discuss the future of the wine industry in California and the nation.
A local teen attacked by a shark and the heroes who helped save his life were given a big honor in Encinitas.
The Mexican federal immigration agency is preparing to open a second emergency shelter for thousands of mostly Central American migrants who traveled to this border community as part of a caravan to seek asylum in the United States.
Temperatures not very variable between the coastal and inland areas Thursday. Rain will last through the day Thursday, peaking just before noon as the cold front passes.
The Carlsbad Fire Department is working to spread holiday cheer. Santa and his helpers are collecting food and toys for families who may need a little extra help this holiday season.
For this Your Stories Investigation, News 8 looks into an old scam with a new twist. There's a sextortion scam going around that sends you a threatening email with one of your passwords included. News 8's Marcella Lee received it herself and reports with the details, and how much this scam - and similar ones - cost people each year.
The Amazing Kraskadamus makes some predictions for the upcoming week and shares his picks made in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks contest.
