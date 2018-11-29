Road Rage: Man allegedly stabs driver 6 times, pleads not guilty to murder

While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
A delivery services worker accused of pulling a knife on another motorist and stabbing the father of five to death following a South Bay road-rage dispute pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.
Residents throughout San Diego County awoke to rainfall Thursday as the season's first major storm moved through the area, but forecasters said the bulk of the precipitation will likely come Thursday afternoon.
Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom visited San Diego County Thursday to get a first-hand look at local immigration facilities and meet advocates offering legal help to asylum seekers.
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the Ocotillo Wells area of San Diego County and could be felt as far away as Fallbrook.
A group of state legislators will convene in San Diego on Thursday to discuss the future of the wine industry in California and the nation.
A local teen attacked by a shark and the heroes who helped save his life were given a big honor in Encinitas.
The Mexican federal immigration agency is preparing to open a second emergency shelter for thousands of mostly Central American migrants who traveled to this border community as part of a caravan to seek asylum in the United States.
Temperatures not very variable between the coastal and inland areas Thursday. Rain will last through the day Thursday, peaking just before noon as the cold front passes.