Fall storm hits coastal area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you want proof San Diego isn't always 70 degrees and sunny look no further than our coastline Thursday.

A late fall storm brought rain, wind and high surf.

In Ocean Beach, surfers heeded lifeguards' warnings and stayed clear of the choppy water as waves slammed against the pier.

Several onlookers came out to watch the show.

"I like to photograph weather and we don't get weather very often in San Diego, so it’s interesting just to come down - see the clouds and rain - maybe rainbows,” said said photographer Jim Grant.

Meanwhile, on the sand below, residents loaded up to prevent any flooding.

"We're just trying to be prepared, just in case,” said one person.

In Pacific and Mission Beach, News 8 cameras captured more of the same: water-logged streets and alley ways.

One crew spotted was running a pump in an effort to avoid flooding seen in years past.

While no major flooding was reported, high wind gusts did knock down palm fawns and tree branches.

Atop Mount Soledad, News 8 didn’t spot a person in sight, though that wasn't the case everywhere.

Shannon Handy spoke with several people who said this storm is a welcome change.

"You know, it’s fun,” said Pacific Beach resident Tom Eaton. “It’s not crowded, there’s more parking and it’s a great experience to walk in the rain."

Especially after going months without anything quite like this.

Rough surf continues, but the OB Pier is still open. Live report on today’s storm at 5 @thecwsandiego @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/1vfgpsnrjO — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) November 30, 2018

