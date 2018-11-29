Fall storm hits coastal area of San Diego

At least three people were killed and as many as 10 others injured late Thursday afternoon in a collision on Interstate 8 in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County, authorities said.
Residents throughout the San Diego area awoke Thursday to plentiful rainfall as the first major storm of autumn moved through Southern California.
Holiday cheer comes in many shapes and sounds. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Encinitas to respond to a letter from a loyal News 8 viewer.
Two San Diego teens and a man are dead after being shot at point-blank range in Tijuana. The shooting happened over the weekend and community members gathered in Encanto Thursday to support the victims’ families.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Ciarra Mendoza
If you want proof San Diego isn't always 70 degrees and sunny look no further than our coastline Thursday. A late fall storm brought rain, wind and high surf.
A delivery services worker accused of pulling a knife on another motorist and stabbing the father of five to death following a South Bay road-rage dispute pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.
While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom visited San Diego County Thursday to get a first-hand look at local immigration facilities and meet advocates offering legal help to asylum seekers.