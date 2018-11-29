Community mourns 2 San Diego teens killed in Tijuana shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —Two San Diego teens and a man are dead after being shot at point-blank range in Tijuana. The shooting happened over the weekend and community members gathered in Encanto Thursday to support the victims’ families.

Students at O'Farrell Charter School held a private memorial for the student and recent graduate who were both killed in Tijuana over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The school's GoFundMe page identifies them as senior Chris Gomez and Juan Suarez-Ojeda.

Gomez's family describes the 17-year-old as "a goofy, loving and hardworking football player at O'Farrell High School that wanted to give his family the world."

Media reports suggest Gomez and Suarez-Ojeda left San Diego on Friday to attend a family barbeque in Ensenada.

They were due to return that night, but never did.

Their whereabouts Saturday remained a mystery.

Then shortly before 6 a.m., neighbors at a south-central Tijuana apartment building tell local media they heard gunshots and called police.

Officers and medics found the bodies of the two San Diego teens and a third man.

Investigators tell website Punto Norte it appears the men were initially inside of a government housing apartment.

Officers say they were stripped of their clothes and executed by an armed group.

Few clues were left behind to help investigators figure out who was behind it.

This year is already the deadliest on record for Tijuana where one report suggests fewer than 10 percent of all suspects are apprehended.

Meanwhile students and staff at O'Farrell are doing their best to remember and honor Gomez and Suarez-Ojeda while also raising money for their funeral expenses.