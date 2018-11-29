Fugitive wanted on outstanding warrant for robbery, known to frequent El Cajon

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Ciarra Mendoza
DOB: 5/14/1979 (39)
Description: Black female
5’6” tall, 150 lbs.
Brown hair, brown eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why she is wanted:
Ciarra Mendoza is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding probation violation (no bail) related to a conviction for possession of narcotics for sales and has an outstanding felony warrant ($175,000 bail) for robbery. Mendoza has past convictions for possession of narcotics for sales, robbery, and auto theft. Mendoza is known to frequent the El Cajon area, but may be anywhere in San Diego County.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
