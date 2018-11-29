Carlsbad: Holiday concert will benefit Meals on Wheels

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) – Holiday cheer comes in many shapes and sounds. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Encinitas to respond to a letter from a loyal News 8 viewer.

The Coastal Communities Concert Band has never tooted its own horns, but Karen Zerlaut decided why not chime in and drum up some attention for the non-profit organization.

Every holiday season, Karen and 70 other volunteers perform their gift to the community. In 1994, the band started hosting holiday benefit concerts for Meals on Wheels. It’s a big band filled with big hearts, and produces even bigger dollars for Meals on Wheels.

The band’s announcer, Mimi Holtz, said there is nothing like performing in front a sold out crowd. After all, anybody can chip in for charity. From tubas to the tambourine, instead of paying it forward, the Coastal Communities Concert Band “plays” it forward.

If you would like to attend the Holiday Concert, it takes place this Sunday at the Carlsbad Community Church. Click here for tickets.