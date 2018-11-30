Saving the North Park Toyland Parade

NORTH PARK (NEWS 8) – After 55 years, North Park’s annual holiday parade nearly came to an end, but thanks to a last minute move by community business leaders, the show will go on.

When the North Park Toyland Parade organizer, Victoria’s House – a non-profit for domestic violence survivors – announced online this year’s parade had been canceled, merchants created a Christmas miracle.

Executive director for North Park Main Street, Angela Landsberg said “generations of people have enjoyed this so we didn’t want it to go away.”

Olivia Hinds, who is nine-years-old and a fourth grade student at Jefferson Elementary, looks forward to the parade every year. “I like how colorful and bright it is. I love that everybody can get together and celebrate, but I am not so sure about the walking around part.”

Olivia and her classmates at Jefferson Elementary had been working on a float as part of the school's float club. “I think it’s been six weeks. It’s been after school, and now they are trying to finish this up,” said Andy Hinds, friends of Jefferson Foundation.

On Wednesday, Landsberg called an emergency meeting and the board agreed to take over the permit and the $10,000 it costs to run the parade. Victoria’s House did not return News 8’s request for comment, nor did they reply to Landsberg phone call.

“We really want to get the word out there that it is on and we are pulling it together with a shoe string. We have GoFundMe because we are on the hook for quite a few dollars to make this happen,” said Landsberg.

The North Park Toyland Parade is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday along University between Utah and Iowa Streets.