1 dead and 2 firefighters hurt after wrong way crash on Interstate 5

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Traffic lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Golden Hill are reopen Friday morning nearly three hours after they were shut down.

The scene had a few twists and turns that led to a death on Interstate 5. The accident caused Highway Patrol to shut down all southbound lanes near Golden Hill for three hours.

It all started early Friday morning when a sedan hit a man on southbound interstate 5. The victim is expected to survive his injuries. The driver stopped to check on the man then left the scene.

Highway Patrol is now looking for that driver. Authorities had no suspect description other than witnesses saying it was a gold or tan sedan.

As rescue crews were going to assist the pedestrian who was hit, police started enforcing a traffic block on the interstate.

Someone in the backed up row of stopped cars flipped a u-turn on the freeway and started going the wrong way. That sedan proceeded to slam into a fire truck.

The driver of the sedan died and all 4 firefighters were taken to UCSD to be checked for injuries. All 4 were released from the hospital, 2 of them with minor injuries. They all have been cleared for full duty on their next shift.

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened to traffic on SB I-5 at SR-94. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 30, 2018

Major traffic back up now on southbound 5 near the 94. Chp says they are going to be opening up all lanes after the fatal accident involving a fire truck... but right now, all I see is cars that appear stuck. We will keep you updated on @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/PgSupVHesH — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) November 30, 2018

A few photos from I5 southbound where a sedan slammed into a fire truck. Chp says they were stopping traffic to assist a pedestrian in a hit and run when a sedan pulled a U-turn and started going the wrong way. The driver of the sedan died. 4 firefighters were taken to UCSD @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/AZ3rt39FRH — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) November 30, 2018



