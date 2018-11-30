1 dead and 2 firefighters hurt after wrong way crash on Interstate 5

Three people were killed and eight others injured late Thursday afternoon when a truck being chased by border patrol agents crashed on Interstate 8 in Boulevard, according to authorities.
Traffic lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Golden Hill are reopen Friday morning nearly three hours after they were shut down.
Temperatures remain cool through the weekend. Slight chance of light rain Saturday, mainly for the County mountains. Gusty winds remain through the weekend in the mountains and passes.
Residents throughout the San Diego area awoke Thursday to plentiful rainfall as the first major storm of autumn moved through Southern California.
After 55 years, North Park’s annual holiday parade nearly came to an end, but thanks to a last minute move by community business leaders, the show will go on.
Holiday cheer comes in many shapes and sounds. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Encinitas to respond to a letter from a loyal News 8 viewer.
Two San Diego teens and a man are dead after being shot at point-blank range in Tijuana. The shooting happened over the weekend and community members gathered in Encanto Thursday to support the victims’ families.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Ciarra Mendoza
If you want proof San Diego isn't always 70 degrees and sunny look no further than our coastline Thursday. A late fall storm brought rain, wind and high surf.
A delivery services worker accused of pulling a knife on another motorist and stabbing the father of five to death following a South Bay road-rage dispute pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.