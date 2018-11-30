Get a sneak peek at a one day Holiday Shopping Bazaar in Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It is almost December which means the Local Holiday Bazaar is returning to Liberty Station.

For one day only, dozens of local boutiques, vintage dealers and makers will come together at Corky McMillin Hall at Liberty Public Market. The event is Sunday, December 2, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs has your exclusive first look at what some vendors will be selling, so you can check everyone off your shopping list.

