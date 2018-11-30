Ideas for hosting the perfect holiday tea party - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ideas for hosting the perfect holiday tea party

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you know drinking tea with your pinky up is actually offensive? Or, did you know you should always serve loose tea rather than teabags? 

Tea Master Lindsay Santa invites news 8’s Ashley Jacobs to tea at Shakespeare's Corner Shoppe & Afternoon Tea to share tips and tricks for hosting the perfect Holiday Tea.

