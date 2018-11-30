Ideas for hosting the perfect holiday tea party

A Northern California sheriff's office released harrowing body camera footage of a deputy who was nearly overrun by flames as he helped with evacuations the night the deadly Camp Fire swept through Paradise.
Did you know drinking tea with your pinky up is actually offensive? Or, did you know you should always serve loose tea rather than teabags?
Temperatures remain cool through the weekend. Slight chance of light rain Saturday, mainly for the County mountains. Gusty winds remain through the weekend in the mountains and passes.
Carlsbad-based Callaway Golf Co. announced on Friday it has entered into an agreement to purchase outdoor apparel and equipment company Jack Wolfskin for around $476 million, based on current euro to U.S. dollar conversion rates.
Traffic lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Golden Hill are reopen Friday morning nearly three hours after they were shut down.
Three people were killed and eight others injured late Thursday afternoon when a truck being chased by border patrol agents crashed on Interstate 8 in Boulevard, according to authorities.
Residents throughout the San Diego area awoke Thursday to plentiful rainfall as the first major storm of autumn moved through Southern California.
After 55 years, North Park’s annual holiday parade nearly came to an end, but thanks to a last minute move by community business leaders, the show will go on.
Holiday cheer comes in many shapes and sounds. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Encinitas to respond to a letter from a loyal News 8 viewer.