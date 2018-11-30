Power outage in parts of downtown San Diego leaves thousands in the dark

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A power outage in downtown San Diego knocked out service Friday for 8,510 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the central city, Balboa Park and Golden Hills areas.



The outage began at 11:17 a.m., according to the utility, with nine circuits affected. Crews were still investigating what caused the outage. SDG&E reports on their Twitter page that power has been restored to 95 percent of the customers affected. Crew continue to work to restore power to the rest of the customers, which is about 420.



San Diego City College closed its downtown campus and canceled classes for the remainder of the day.



SDG&E officials estimated that power would be fully restored by 2 p.m.