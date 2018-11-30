Legacy Walk will feature pop-up exhibition for World AIDS Day

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - The Legacy Walk in Hillcrest will feature "Positive is Beautiful" pop up exhibition with proceeds going to the LGBT Legacy Walk.



With Saturday being World AIDS Day, events are happening across the nation. In San Diego, Impulse San Diego is partnering with LGBT Legacy Walk to feature the "Positive is Beautiful" pop up exhibition. The exhibition is focused around the stigma surrounding AIDS, the history of this epidemic, along with what the future holds for this epidemic. This artists behind the pieces will be at the exhibition to discuss how they have been affected by AIDS and the stories behind their artwork.



The LGBT Legacy Walk is a streetscape project in Hillcrest that will show the history of the LGBT community along with the honoring individuals that have contributed to the LGBT community throughout the years. The traveling wall is on display until Saturday and admission to this is free.





The pop-up exhibition is Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. A majority of the artwork will be for sale, with proceeds going to the Legacy Walk. Admission is free to this event in Hillcrest. For more information visit the Legacy Walk website.