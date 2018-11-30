San Diego House Rabbits Society kicks off campaign with holiday potluck party

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - San Diego House Rabbit Society is kicking off the San Diego House Rabbit Society Annual Matching Campaign with a holiday party on Saturday.



The Matching Campaign is an annual event in which a generous donor matches the donations given to the San Diego House Rabbit Society for up to $1,000. This year they hope to raise enough money for the pens that house the rabbits until they find a forever home through adoption. The San Diego House Rabbit Society will also be accepting donations for needs at the center such as cleaning supplies and fleece for the pens. Donations are being accepted online at their website.



The San Diego House Rabbit Society is a nonprofit organization that rescues domestic house rabbits and cares for them until they can find a new home. They also support local shelters that house rescue rabbits, along with educating the community on how to properly care for their rabbit. As of right now there are 50 rabbits in need of a new a loving home. If one is not ready to adopt a new furry friend, there is also a giving tree at the society in which gifts and toys can be brought to the bunnies this holiday season.





To raise money and collect donations, there will be a holiday potluck on Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a silent auction, photo booth, food and activities. All ages are welcome, and to RSVP and sign up to bring a dish visit the RSVP page on the San Diego House Rabbit website.