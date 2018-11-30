Memberships and clubs around San Diego ensure nobody hikes alone

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - San Diego has a variety of clubs and organizations one can get involved with to make new friends on the trails and try out new hikes.



Hiking with a buddy is always a smart idea and makes hiking more enjoyable. Hiking can also be a way to make new friends and join a new community. There are several groups in the area that hold events and meetings hikers of all ages can attend.



The REI membership is $20 for a lifetime of discounts and deals on not only gear but hikes and classes as well. Some events and classes are free, while others can cost more due to the amount of gear needed. Some classes are held at REI stories and some are held outside, including overnight stays and trips. Leaders and specialists go with you to teach everybody in the group how to use gear and ensure safety for all.



For a small annual fee, one can join the San Diego Hiking Club and participate in hikes and meetings year round. The club meets monthly to plan hikes for the month and to get to know other members. Throughout the month, hikers will carpool to different hikes throughout southern California that range from easy to strenuous. Occasionally weekend backpacking trips are planned and special events for the holidays are held. Members can join year round and stay as long as they want. Members have access to all of the hikes offered and don’t have to worry about passes for hikes as well.



Meetup is a good site to find local events and groups for hikers and outings to do with other people.There are events such as Trails and Ales that gets groups together to hike and then visit a local brewery. There are also events called Trails and Tales where hikers can bring their dogs on the hike to meet other hikers and pet owners. Finding a group that has more than just hiking in common is simple on this group page and is free.



For San Diego State University students, hikers of all levels can join Aztec Adventures on outings throughout the school year. Their trips include day hiking, weekend backpack and rock climbing trips, along with week long trips to places outside of San Diego.



Clubs and events across San Diego give hikers opportunities to get outside with fellow hikers and also try out new routes and activities.