SDPD: Report of shots fired at Mission Valley bank

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego police and a SWAT team are responding to a report of shots fired at a bank in Mission Valley.
The location is west of SR-163 and Friars Road.
According to initial police reports, the employees inside the bank are being cleared from the area. Police reportedly have a description of a suspect with a hand gun and it’s believed the suspect fled toward a parking structure.
There is no word on injuries as of this report.
Traffic Alerts:
Friars Road and Frazee Road are blocked.
Friars and Mission Center are blocked.
