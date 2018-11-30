SDPD: Report of shots fired at Mission Valley bank

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego police and a SWAT team are responding to a report of shots fired at a bank in Mission Valley.

The location is west of SR-163 and Friars Road.

According to initial police reports, the employees inside the bank are being cleared from the area. Police reportedly have a description of a suspect with a hand gun and it’s believed the suspect fled toward a parking structure.

There is no word on injuries as of this report.

Traffic Alerts:

Friars Road and Frazee Road are blocked.

Friars and Mission Center are blocked.