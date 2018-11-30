Zevely Zone: "Rexy and the Four Steps to Friendship"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some of life's biggest lessons are learned at an early age, and in Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff found friendship that is prehistoric at the Rhoades School.

Two kindergarten teachers at The Rhoades School in Encinitas - Ms. Julie Sugarman and Ms. Mary Ruppert - have been teaching for a combined 52 years.

They have taught next door to each other for 23 years. They are best friends, and they have written a children's book called the "Rexy and Four Steps of Friendship. "

The book features a dinosaur puppet named Rexy that helps the kids problem solve conflict situations on the playground and in life.