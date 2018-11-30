Human-smuggling suspect jailed in triple-fatality I-8 crash

A power outage left much of downtown San Diego and surrounding areas without electrical service for several hours Friday.
A thief fired off a gun while robbing a Mission Valley bank late Friday afternoon, but nobody was hurt.
A 21-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of leading Border Patrol agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he crashed the truck he was driving on Interstate 8 in Boulevard, killing three of the suspected undocumented immigrants riding unrestrained in the pickup and injuring the other seven.
Around 4,000 U.S. military members, including active- duty troops from Camp Pendleton, are likely to remain at the U.S.-Mexico border through the end of January, it was reported Friday.
A Northern California sheriff's office released harrowing body camera footage of a deputy who was nearly overrun by flames as he helped with evacuations the night the deadly Camp Fire swept through Paradise.
Some of life's biggest lessons are learned at an early age, and in Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff found friendship that is prehistoric at the Rhoades School.
The Legacy Walk in Hillcrest will feature "Positive is Beautiful" pop up exhibition with proceeds going to the LGBT Legacy Walk.
San Diego House Rabbit Society is kicking off the San Diego House Rabbit Society Annual Matching Campaign with a holiday party on Saturday.
Two San Diego teens and a man are dead after being shot at point-blank range in Tijuana. The shooting happened over the weekend and community members gathered in Encanto Thursday to support the victims’ families.
Did you know drinking tea with your pinky up is actually offensive? Or, did you know you should always serve loose tea rather than teabags?