Letters to Santa: U.S. Postal Service goes digital

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – For more than a century the U.S. Postal Service has been helping Santa answer letters headed to the North Pole.

Now, San Diegans can help spread cheer to kids and families in need as the city becomes one of a few cities in the country where Operation Santa will go digital beginning December 3rd.

“We want to show the joy of Christmas. You can go in and read through the letters and find one that you would like to adopt,” said Eva Jackson, spokeswoman for the USPS.

The pilot program began last year in New York City. San Diego is one of only six cities in the Nation to join digital Operation Santa. “San Diegans are known for their big hearts and their generosity,” said Jackson.

By visiting cheer.com, San Diegans can read letters and adopt a child or family in need and send them a package.

“It’s very easy you can do most of it online and have some fun when you are doing your Christmas shopping and wrap it all up and send it off and you will make someone very happy at Christmas,” said Jackson.

Every child’s address is protected. Gifts can be dropped off at the Carmel Mountain post office. “That QR code will actually give us the information to put a label with the child’s address on it,” said Jackson.

San Diegans will be given an exclusive list from children in the Camp Fire. “We have sent letters to all the shelters where the families can write to Santa asking them for things they may need. You will be able to tell them a part because there will be a big heart in the top corner of the letter,” said Jackson.

San Diegans have until December 20th to participate in Operation Santa in order for Santa to receive the letter in time.

Other cities include: Austin, Indianopolis, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., and New York City.