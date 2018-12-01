Customs and Border Protection conducted "readiness exercise" at Otay Mesa POE

OTAY MESA (CNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials conducted a drill at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry along the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday morning.



The drill, called a "readiness exercise," was similar to one that briefly delayed traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Thanksgiving Day.



CBP officials planned to halt traffic at the border for the exercise for about 10 minutes, the agency said.

The exercise came less than a week after a contentious showdown near the San Ysidro border crossing last Sunday, when Border Patrol agents fired tear gas canisters to turn back members of the migrant caravan who were trying to illegally cross into the United States.

.@CBP in San Diego conduct a readiness exercise at the Otay Mesa port of entry. pic.twitter.com/f0vOlaqfH2 — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) December 1, 2018

Since then, American authorities have arrested multiple caravan members for trying to cross the border. Meanwhile, conditions were made much worse at the makeshift outdoor shelter many of the migrants were staying at when heavy rain drenched the area on Thursday.

RELATED COVERAGE